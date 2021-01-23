News24.com | Everton are not title contenders, insists boss Carlo Ancelotti
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled his side out of this season's Premier League title race.Full Article
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Jurgen Klopp is the architect of a 'perfect machine' after Liverpool secured their..
The veteran Italian manager is not underestimating the significance of preventing Liverpool lifting the trophy at their home