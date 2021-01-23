Ronaldo turns down £5.3million-a-year deal to become 'face of Saudi Arabia'

Ronaldo turns down £5.3million-a-year deal to become 'face of Saudi Arabia'

Daily Star

Published

Ronaldo has rejected a colossal payday to become the 'face of Saudi Arabia' - and now the Middle East country will turn their attention to Barcelona star Lionel Messi to front their campaign

Full Article