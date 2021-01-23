Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere jokes he learned nothing from Barcelona midfielders Xavi and Andres Iniesta – ‘They all spent the night in my pocket!’
Published
February 16, 2011 was the night that Jack Wilshere truly introduced himself to world football with a sensational display against Barcelona in a pulsating Champions League showdown at the Emirates. Wilshere, then just 19 years of age, ran the show for Arsenal in the middle of the park as late goals from Robin van Persie […]Full Article