News24.com | Wolves sign striker Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad
Published
Wolves announced they had completed the loan signing of Brazilian striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad with a view to a permanent transfer.Full Article
Published
Wolves announced they had completed the loan signing of Brazilian striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad with a view to a permanent transfer.Full Article
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news from BirminghamLive as club confirm arrival of striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad..
Wolves news - morning headlines from BirminghamLive including Nuno on Willian Jose transfer from Real Sociedad, Patrick Cutrone..