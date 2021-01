Andrea Pirlo is hopeful Juventus can use this week’s Supercoppa Italiana success to get their Serie A title defence back on track. Juve saw off Napoli 2-0 in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday through goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata as Pirlo claimed his first piece of silverware as a coach. The nine-in-a-row Scudetto champions […]