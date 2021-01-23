Blue Jackets trade disgruntled Pierre-Luc Dubois to Jets for Patrick Laine, Jack Roslovic

Blue Jackets trade disgruntled Pierre-Luc Dubois to Jets for Patrick Laine, Jack Roslovic

USATODAY.com

Published

The Blue Jackets rid themselves of an early-season distraction by trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

Full Article