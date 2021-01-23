Frank Lampard remains under huge pressure at Chelsea following a poor run of results with Roman Abramovich and club chief Marina Granovskaia reportedly torn over what decision to makeFull Article
Roman Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia 'clashing' over Chelsea manager decision
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea evening headlines as Roman Abramovich reportedly 'unhappy' with form
Football.london
The latest Chelsea news and headlines, including Roman Abramovich's reported unhappiness with Frank Lampard, Marina Granovskaia's..
You might like
More coverage
Marina Granovskaia could 'encourage' Roman Abramovich to sack Frank Lampard at Chelsea
Daily Star
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be urged to sack Frank Lampard by Marina Granovskaia if results fail to improve