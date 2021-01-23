Reports: Detroit Lions and quarterback Matt Stafford agree to part ways
According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matt Stafford are parting ways. The Lions are set for a rebuild under a new regime.
The Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford have agreed to mutually part ways this offseason, according to several reports.