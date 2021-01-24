Watch Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, punching their tickets to Super Bowl LV. They will be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium.Full Article
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate punching ticket to Super Bowl LV at Lambeau Field
