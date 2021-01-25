Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it wasn’t his decision to kick a late field goal rather than go for a fourth down conversion deep in Tampa Bay Buccaneers territory, trailing by eight points in the NFC Championship Game.Full Article
Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't my decision' to kick field goal on late fourth down play
