Aaron Rodgers: ‘It wasn’t my decision’ to kick field goal on late fourth down play

Aaron Rodgers: ‘It wasn’t my decision’ to kick field goal on late fourth down play

FOX Sports

Published

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it wasn’t his decision to kick a late field goal rather than go for a fourth down conversion deep in Tampa Bay Buccaneers territory, trailing by eight points in the NFC Championship Game.

Full Article