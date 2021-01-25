Center-right incumbent wins Portugal's presidential election
Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of Portugal's Social Democratic Party, will serve a second and final 5-year term.Full Article
The record low turnout of 39.5% is believed to be due to voters avoiding the ballot boxes for fear of COVID-19.
Portuguese voters - largely confined to their homes due to a strict COVID-19 lockdown - will pick a new president on Sunday..