Frank Lampard sacked: Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater apologises after posting celebration photo with Blues boss set to be axed

talkSPORT

Published

Chelsea’s out-on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater has apologised for sharing a post on social media that appeared to be celebrating Frank Lampard’s sacking. Lampard, the Stamford Bridge legend, is set to be axed today with Thomas Tuchel lined up as his replacement. Despite beating Luton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, Chelsea’s Premier League form […]

