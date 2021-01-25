Chiefs Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher suffers torn Achilles, will miss Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl 55 after suffering a torn Achilles in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
