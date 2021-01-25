The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training because of coronavirus concerns.Full Article
Cactus League to MLB: delay spring training; Cards spring tickets go on sale Feb. 1
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cactus League, Arizona cities ask MLB to delay start of spring training because of COVID-19
Spring training in Arizona is scheduled to begin on Feb. 17 but the COVID-19 pandemic could force a delay.
Denver Post