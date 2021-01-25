Spurs vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven computer model

Spurs vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports

Published

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Spurs and Pelicans. Here are the results

Full Article