'God bless Dr Jo' - Our tribute to former Aston Villa boss Jozef Venglos

'God bless Dr Jo' - Our tribute to former Aston Villa boss Jozef Venglos

Walsall Advertiser

Published

Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings reaction and our tribute to the former manager Jozef Venglos following the news of his passing aged 84 on Tuesday.

Full Article