Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage as Aston Villa take on Burnley looking for back-to-back victories in the Premier League.Full Article
Burnley vs Aston Villa LIVE updates from Turf Moor
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
National media verdict on Villa's dramatic defeat to Burnley
Lichfield Mercury
Aston Villa news: Dean Smith was left in 'disbelief' after two late goals condemned his side to defeat at Turf Moor
Aston Villa news and transfer updates LIVE
Lichfield Mercury
Dean Smith transcript: Basic errors, Jack Grealish and disbelief
Tamworth Herald
Dyche reveals what he said about 'excellent' Villa at half-time of Burnley win
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Villa fans send transfer demand as Smith reveals Burnley 'disbelief'
Walsall Advertiser
You might like
More coverage
Stan Collymore tells Dean Smith what the 'next stage' is for Aston Villa
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings reaction from Stan Collymore to the 3-2 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League..
-
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa: Villa threw the points away - Smith
BBC Sport
-
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa: Villa threw the points away - Dean Smith
BBC Sport
-
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa: Dyche proud of resilient Clarets' performance
BBC Sport
-
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa: Sean Dyche proud of resilient Clarets performance
BBC Sport