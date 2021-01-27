Laporta: Barcelona cannot allow ´disrespectful´ PSG to talk about Messi
Paris Saint-Germain have disrespected Barcelona by publicly discussing a move for Lionel Messi and the Spanish club should take action, says Joan Laporta. Messi’s future remains unclear as his contract at Barcelona continues to wind down. The talismanic forward was linked with Manchester City having made clear his desire to leave in the previous transfer window, though he ended up remaining at Camp Nou to see […]Full Article