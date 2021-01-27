Colin Cowherd decides what Les Snead’s comments on Jared Goff mean for the Rams’ QB | THE HERD

After the Los Angeles Rams fell to the Green Bay Packers , head coach Sean McVay commented on Jared Goff, and stated he was the Rams' quarterback 'for now'. The General Manager Les Snead also commented on Goff's place on the Rams, and stated he's their quarterback 'at this moment'. These comments lead Colin Cowherd to wonder why McVay and Snead would publicly rip Goff? Hear whether Colin thinks Goff will still be Rams QB next season.