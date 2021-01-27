Colin Cowherd: ‘Andy Reid is the only coach who can challenge Bill Belichick as the greatest of all-time’ | THE HERD

Andy Reid, head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, is headed to his second consecutive Super Bowl, this time to face off against Bill Belichick's former quarterback Tom Brady. With Brady making a Super Bowl appearance in his first season since leaving the New England Patriots and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Colin Cowherd questions if Belichick sill has a lock at the greatest head coach of all-time. Hear why Colin believes Reid may be challenging Belichick for that title.