Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman said his team are trying to win the Copa del Rey as they attempt to overhaul LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Barca came from behind to beat second-tier side Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in Wednesday’s last-16 showdown in the Copa del Rey. Fran Garcia gave Vallecano a 63rd-minute lead before Lionel Messi equalised […]