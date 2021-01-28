Gareth Southgate told to replace Jordan Pickford with Nick Pope as England No. 1 after Everton goalkeeper suffers latest blunder
Jordan Pickford should be replaced as England’s No.1 by Nick Pope after the Everton goalkeeper’s error helped Leicester salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Wednesday night. That’s the view of former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich after Pickford let Youri Tielemans’s shot slip through his grasp following James Rodriguez’s sumptuous […]Full Article