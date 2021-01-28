Naomi Osaka: Tennis star buys into North Carolina Courage women's team
Published
Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka invests in professional women's football team North Carolina Courage.Full Article
Published
Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka invests in professional women's football team North Carolina Courage.Full Article
Japan’s three-times grand slam champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team North Carolina..
Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka has invested in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer..