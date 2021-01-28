Shannon Sharpe: Deshaun Watson won’t play a single snap under Texans’ new coach David Culley | UNDISPUTED

The Houston Texans have hired Baltimore Ravens assistant coach David Culley according to reports. He was Baltimore’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Culley would be a tremendous hire for the Texans and Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, Watson remains unhappy with the organization in Houston and could force a trade away from the team. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Texans' new coach and Watson's uncertain future in Houston.