Shannon Sharpe on Lebron’s Lakers ‘lethargic’ performance in first road loss of season to 76ers | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally lost their first road game of the season. LA fell to to the Philadelphia 76ers last night 107-106. A LeBron James to AD bucket put the Lakers up 1 with 11 seconds left but Tobias Harris answered on the other end to put the game away. LeBron finished with a game-high 34 points and Joel Embiid added 28 for the Sixers. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers first road loss of the season.Full Article