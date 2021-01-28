Shannon Sharpe on Lebron’s Lakers ‘lethargic’ performance in first road loss of season to 76ers | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally lost their first road game of the season. LA fell to to the Philadelphia 76ers last night 107-106. A LeBron James to AD bucket put the Lakers up 1 with 11 seconds left but Tobias Harris answered on the other end to put the game away. LeBron finished with a game-high 34 points and Joel Embiid added 28 for the Sixers. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers first road loss of the season.