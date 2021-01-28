Goaltender Jimmy Howard announces retirement after 11-plus seasons with Detroit Red Wings
Jimmy Howard won more than 200 games, was a rookie of the year runner-up and three-time All-Star during 11-plus seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.
Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard donates 50,000 N95 masks to DMC. Brad Galli has more.
Former Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard announced his retirement after 14 seasons on Thursday.