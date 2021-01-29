The California Golden Bears edged their way back to end the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday. The dunk from Cal’s Andre Kelly, assisted by Matt Bradley, brought the game to 22-25.Full Article
Cal's Andre Kelly gives Golden Bears life with massive dunk against Arizona State
