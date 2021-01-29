Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is said to have reacted very badly after being withdrawn at half-time during the eventual defeat at home to Liverpool on ThursdayFull Article
Serge Aurier 'stormed out of Tottenham stadium at half-time' of Liverpool clash
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Serge Aurier ‘stormed out’ of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after ‘heated’ half-time inquest by Jose Mourinho during Liverpool defeat
Serge Aurier reportedly left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time of Spurs’ 3-1 defeat to Liverpool after a heated inquest..
talkSPORT