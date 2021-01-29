Big Bash League Eliminator: Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers
Published
England batsman Joe Denly helps Brisbane Heat squeeze past Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League Eliminator at the Gabba.Full Article
Published
England batsman Joe Denly helps Brisbane Heat squeeze past Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League Eliminator at the Gabba.Full Article
HEA vs STR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of game, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream 11 Team..
STR vs HEA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream 11..