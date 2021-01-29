UFC fighter Casey Kenney apologises for ‘utterly degrading’ sexual remarks about Megan Anderson as Sean O’Malley makes worrying comments about heroin
UFC fighter Casey Kenney has apologised to fellow star Megan Anderson after making 'utterly degrading' sexual comments about her. Kenney, who will be on the same card at UFC 259 as Anderson, was asked on 'The Timbo Sugarshow' if he would 'smash' the woman's featherweight title challenger. The podcast, which is hosted by Tim Welch