Lakers coach Frank Vogel said during the pregame interview against the Pistons that Anthony Davis is out of the game due to bruised quadriceps in his right leg.Full Article
Anthony Davis Out in Lakers vs. Pistons Due To Bruised Quads, Lakers Suffer Another Loss
NBA capsules: Pistons hand Lakers second straight loss, 107-92
DETROIT — Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence in a 107-92 victory..
