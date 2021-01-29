Ski Bayless: It seems like Big Ben is reduced to groveling for his spot with Steelers | UNDISPUTED

Ben Roethlisberger will currently enter the 2021 season with a cap hit of just over 41 million dollars, which would be the highest in the league. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney said they’ve left the “door open” for a Big Ben return with a revised contract, and Roethlisberger also talked yesterday saying he wants to give it one more year and doesn’t care what he gets paid, and his agent said quote, “Ben's contract won't hold things up.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether they believe the Steelers' are looking to move on from Ben Roethlisberger.