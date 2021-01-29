Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti refuses to confirm if under-fire Jordan Pickford will start vs Newcastle after goalkeeper’s latest error in Leicester draw
Published
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to confirm whether or not Jordan Pickford will retain his starting place against Newcastle on Saturday. The England goalkeeper was at fault for Youri Tielemans’ equalising goal in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Leicester earlier this week. Pickford has committed six errors leading to goals in the Premier League since […]Full Article