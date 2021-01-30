Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day
Published
The Australian Open will be allowed to admit up to 30,000 fans a day, around 50% of the usual attendance, when the Grand Slam gets underway on Feb…Full Article
Published
The Australian Open will be allowed to admit up to 30,000 fans a day, around 50% of the usual attendance, when the Grand Slam gets underway on Feb…Full Article
Daily crowds of between 25 000 and 30 000 will be allowed to watch the Australian Open, organisers said in a big boost to the..
Up to 30,000 fans a day will be allowed to attend the Australian Open, Victoria's minister for sport has announced.