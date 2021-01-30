Jose Mourinho saved major headache with Tottenham given Harry Kane injury boost
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
WorldNews
Jose Mourinho faces a major challenge to keep Tottenham's season on track after a fresh injury to talismanic striker Harry Kane and..
-
Spurs must replace Harry Kane against Albion
The Argus
-
Mourinho urges Bale to ´help us´ after Tottenham´s Kane shock
SoccerNews.com
-
Jose Mourinho rules out using Gareth Bale as a striker during Harry Kane absence
Belfast Telegraph
-
“It’s not a nothing injury, it’s an injury” – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane injury (Video)
SoccerNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Huddlestone: Kane a 'massive loss'
Sky Sports UK
Former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone says Harry Kane's injury is a 'massive loss' and believes Jose Mourinho..
Jose Mourinho addresses Harry Kane injury
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane ankle issue ‘not a nothing injury’
Belfast Telegraph