News24.com | Australia could again host centralised Rugby Championship in 2021
Published
New Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris says Australia could be again be considered as a centralised host for this year's Rugby Championship.Full Article
Published
New Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris says Australia could be again be considered as a centralised host for this year's Rugby Championship.Full Article
The success of the COVID-affected tournament in 2020 puts Australia in the box seat to host again should borders not be opened up..
Implementation continues Loop Insights’ success as the first-ever, end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and..