Serge Aurier ‘fighting to save Spurs career’ after storming out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time of Liverpool loss
Published
Serge Aurier is reportedly fighting for his Tottenham future after an angry dressing room bust-up during Thursday night’s defeat by Liverpool. The Ivory Coast international stormed out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time after being substituted by manager Jose Mourinho. The Mail claim Aurier’s teammates were left stunned by his reaction, with major question […]Full Article