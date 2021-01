The Oklahoma Sooners outlasted the ninth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to pull off the, 66-61, upset win fueled by De'Vion Harmon. Harmon lead the Sooners with 18 points and four rebounds, but it was Elijah Harkless who sunk the dagger to thwart Alabama's 12-point comeback. With the win, Oklahoma notched it's third-straight win against a top-10 team and snapped Alabama's 10-game win streak.