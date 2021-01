Palmeiras on Sunday won their second Copa Libertadores title as they secured a 1-0 win against Santos in an all-Brazlian final clash in Rio de Janeiro. This was the first Libertadores win for the Sao Paulo club since 1999. Substitute Breno Lopes was the lone scorer from the contest. "I could never dream this could happen in my life, just the other day I was playing in the second division," Lopes said.