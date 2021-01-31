Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was checked by doctors after a nasty collision with Harry Maguire at Emirates StadiumFull Article
Alexandre Lacazette responds after sustaining injury against Man United
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal players are ‘suffering’ to finish games but Mikel Arteta remains upbeat despite injury problems after Manchester United draw
Mikel Arteta admitted that his players are ‘suffering’ to finish games amid the hectic Premier League schedule. Kieran Tierney..
talkSPORT
Mikel Arteta gives latest Arsenal injury update ahead of Man United clash
Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney ahead of Arsenal’s clash against..
The Sport Review