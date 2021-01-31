WWE news: Matt Riddle tells Goldberg to ‘stop being a baby’ and calls Hall of Famer ‘embarrassing’ after ‘thin skin’ jibe ahead of Royal Rumble pay-per-view
Matt Riddle has called Goldberg ‘embarrassing’ after the WWE Hall of Famer said today’s wrestlers are thin-skinned. During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Goldberg agreed with The Undertaker’s opinion that modern-day wrestlers are ‘soft’ and added they needed to grow ‘a little thicker skin. He said: “Times are quite different than […]Full Article