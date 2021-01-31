Thomas Tuchel laments lack of cutting edge from Chelsea forwards during Burnley win – but blames Stamford Bridge pitch for wasteful shooting
Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea forwards could have been more clinical against Burnley, but believes the Stamford Bridge pitch was just as much of a hindrance. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso showed up their misfiring attacking teammates as the Blues defenders netted fine strikes in a 2-0 win to secure Tuchel’s first win in charge. […]Full Article