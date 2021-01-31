Cádiz 2-4 Atlético Madrid: Luis Suarez double sends side 10 points clear in La Liga

BBC Sport

Luis Suarez scores twice as Atletico Madrid beat Cadiz to go 10 points clear at the top of La Liga with an eighth consecutive league win.

