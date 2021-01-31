36.42 lakh children in the State given Polio drops
On the first day of Pulse Polio programme, a total of 36,42,598 children aged 0-5 years in Telangana were vaccinated on Sunday. There are over 38.31 lFull Article
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Pulse Polio Programme' in the state by administering polio drops..
Under the polio campaign, around 3 crore 40 lakh children up to 5 years of age will be immunised.