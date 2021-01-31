Rangers Waive Young Defenseman Tony DeAngelo
Published
New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2. But DeAngelo, who signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason, is gone.Full Article
Published
New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2. But DeAngelo, who signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason, is gone.Full Article
The New York Rangers waived defenseman Tony DeAngelo on Sunday. DeAngelo had caused controversy through his support of Parler and..