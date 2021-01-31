News24.com | Spurs stunned as Trossard boosts Brighton
Published
Leandro Trossard rocked Tottenham's top four challenge as the Brighton forward sealed a shock 1-0 win for the Premier League strugglers on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Leandro Trossard rocked Tottenham's top four challenge as the Brighton forward sealed a shock 1-0 win for the Premier League strugglers on Sunday.Full Article
Jose Mourinho admits fragile confidence and low self-esteem cost Tottenham dearly after their poor form continued with a 1-0 loss..
Brighton registered an overdue first Premier League home win of the season by deservedly seeing off an out-of-sorts Tottenham team..