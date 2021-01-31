St. John’s squeaks by Marquette, 75-73, behind Julian Champagnie’s 22-point showing

In tightly-contested game, the St. John's Red Storm defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles by a score of 75-73. Julian Champagnie led the way for St. John's, totaling 22 points and seven rebounds.

