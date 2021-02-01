Steve Bruce hopes for deadline day arrivals at Newcastle United amid Hamza Choudhury links as he confirms DeAndre Yedlin exit and Matt Ritchie transfer talks
Steve Bruce hopes for one or two deadline day arrivals at Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on Leicester's Hamza Choudhury but he's not the only target for Bruce as he looks do some late business. Asked whether there will be any incomings by talkSPORT's James Savundra, Bruce replied: "I will only bring players in […]