Lionel Messi contract leak was DELIBERATE to prove Barcelona can no longer afford him and to ‘shift blame’ onto Argentina legend
Published
The details of Lionel Messi’s eye-watering contract were leaked deliberately to prove Barcelona cannot afford to keep their superstar, talkSPORT has been told. Spanish newspaper El Mundo published the financial details of Messi’s astonishing £492million, four-year contract over the weekend Barcelona are in financial turmoil and it was the same publication which earlier in the […]Full Article