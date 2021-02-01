Liverpool confirm signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End with Schalke’s Ozan Kabak set to follow as Jurgen Klopp solves defensive woes on deadline day
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End, while centre-back Ozan Kabak is set to follow the Englishman to Anfield from Schalke. Davies underwent a medical on Monday before signing for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, plus structured add-ons. Davies said: “It’s a huge opportunity. […]Full Article